Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,093.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,689,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,108,165.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,093.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,689,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,108,165.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,453,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,814,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and have sold 905,829 shares valued at $2,283,630. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

