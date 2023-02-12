Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of VCXB stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

