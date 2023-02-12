Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,997,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,434,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

RENE opened at $10.35 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

