Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 172.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 467,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 296,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,387,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 482.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 396,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 328,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

