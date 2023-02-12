Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 14.8% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TWO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 281,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

TWO Price Performance

TWO stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. two has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

