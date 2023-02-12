Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 34,961 Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Volta were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Volta in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

VLTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Volta Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

