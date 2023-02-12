Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 135,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Meta Materials by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MMAT opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Meta Materials

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

See Also

