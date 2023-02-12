Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $29.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOTE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

