Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
OPAD stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.70. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
