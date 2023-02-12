Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

OPAD stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.70. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

