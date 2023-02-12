Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRCA opened at $10.17 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

