Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,014 JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOANN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
