Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,291 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.8 %
BBVA stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.31.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
