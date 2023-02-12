Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,291 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.8 %

BBVA stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.