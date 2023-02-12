Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
