Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $66,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

JMIA stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

