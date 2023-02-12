Virtu Financial LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 1,017,391 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,889,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

