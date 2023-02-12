Virtu Financial LLC Takes $108,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 68.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.47 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $403.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

