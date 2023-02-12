Virtu Financial LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ICNC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

