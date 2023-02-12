Virtu Financial LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $10.31 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

