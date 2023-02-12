Virtu Financial LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
