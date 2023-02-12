Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Angi by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,046,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Angi by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 961,510 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

