Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,287,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,650 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 378,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,614.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarParts.com Trading Down 0.1 %

PRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $373.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.87 million. CarParts.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.