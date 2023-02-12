Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

JMAC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

