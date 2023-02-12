Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chimerix

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.