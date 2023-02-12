XPO (NYSE:XPO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

