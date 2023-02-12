Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

