Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sasol by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Sasol Stock Up 1.9 %

Sasol Company Profile

Shares of SSL stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

