Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,287 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.
ZimVie Trading Up 7.7 %
ZIMV opened at $10.04 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
