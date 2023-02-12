Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,287 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Trading Up 7.7 %

ZIMV opened at $10.04 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.