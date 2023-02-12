Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 4,320 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 59.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 35.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

