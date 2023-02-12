Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

