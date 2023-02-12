Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.44 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

