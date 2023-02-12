Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

