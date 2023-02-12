Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 21.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 175,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Suzano by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 241.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Suzano by 11.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

