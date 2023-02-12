Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

