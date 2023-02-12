Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

