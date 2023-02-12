Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology Profile

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.