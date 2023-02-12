Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.3 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

