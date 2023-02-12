Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,926 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 116.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 886,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 2,085.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 880,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

