Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cato by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cato by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cato by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cato by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cato by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Cato Price Performance

NYSE CATO opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.46 million, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Cato Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently -425.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cato

In related news, CEO John P. D. Cato bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,125.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.