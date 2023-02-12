Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

