Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth $89,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth $590,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $23.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.62 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conn’s

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

