Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

