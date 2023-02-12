Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KE by 1,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 770,471 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KE by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -1.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

