Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 115,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Universal Electronics

Shares of UEIC opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.91 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

