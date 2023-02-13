114,938 Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.65 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

