11,686 Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $518.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

