18,259 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

