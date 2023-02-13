21,796 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $62.79 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Axsome Therapeutics

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.