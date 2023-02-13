74,922 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 4.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Permian Resources

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.