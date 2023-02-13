Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Hess by 8.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,801,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of HES opened at $146.59 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

