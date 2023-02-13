Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,993 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aramark Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

